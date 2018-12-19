‘The Talk’ and ‘DWTS’ Personality Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to Penny Marshall

Carrie Ann Inaba credits late actress Penny Marshall for teaching her many things with her work.

The Dancing With the Stars personality and upcoming The Talk co-host paid tribute to the actress and director Tuesday, a few hours after news of Marshall’s death broke. Marshall was 75 years old.

“Rest In Peace #PennyMarshall Thank you for teaching me what great girlfriends are really like! #laverneandshirley And for then teaching me that women can be the creative leaders! #Big #aleagueoftheirown. Thank you thank you thank you…#trailblazer. #toughgirlswithheart,” Inaba wrote on her tribute to the actress, featuring a photo from Laverne & Shirley.

Fans of the television star took to the comments section of the touching tribute to share their own condolences for Marshall’s family and closed one.

“Rest In Peace. God will always take amazing care of you so sorry to hear that,” one user commented on the photo.

“I loved her. She was so smart [and] funny. Rest In Peace. Thank you for the laughs Laverne!” another commenter wrote.

“R.I.P Laverne, thanks for all the great shows etc you will be missed,” a third user said.

Another one wrote: “Another legend has left us,” adding some crying emojis to the message.

Marshall died Monday due to complications of diabetes, as her publicist announced Tuesday.

The actress’ family shared a message confirming the news.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the statement read. “Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.”

“Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story,” her family’s statement to the Daily News read, referencing her iconic character on Laverne & Shirley.

Tom Hanks, who starred in Marshall-directed films Big and A League of Their Home, also paid tribute to the actress on social media Tuesday.

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

Hanks wrote on Twitter: “Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx.”

Other celebrities also paid tribute to the Hollywood icon on social media.

“Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director,” Star Trek actor George Takei wrote. “Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace.”