The Story Behind Jo Koy's Teeth and Stellar Smile

Jo Koy is getting plenty of spotlight due to his last-minute hosting appearance at The Golden Globes, mostly for his awkward monologue but folks are always ready to spew bile at the first sign of trouble. What you might also notice is that Koy has a million-dollar smile.

He also has an interesting story behind that smile and how he ended up getting fake teeth a long way back in his career. It's not exactly something he's hidden, talking about it many times on social media over the years, including a really uplifting tale.

As Koy explains in his 2015 post about his dental work, the comedian praises Dr. Kourosh Madahi for giving him a chance to smile for the first time since he was a kid. "When I was 12. I fell on Boulder knocking out 4 front teeth. I walked into Dr. Madahi's office 10 years ago and told him that all I wanted to do is smile," Koy wrote in the caption of a 2015 post about his work. "Something I never did when I was a kid. Thank you...you're truly the best in the biz."

Koy could easily get by with his original teeth if he wanted to, but it is fitting that he took the steps amid the spotlight growing for him. It also can't be understated just how much dental work and a smile can mean to somebody. It's on the same level as having clean clothes or a spruced-up home. They're not glamorous, but they are able to improve that quality of life.

The comedian doesn't seem to shy away from letting people know about his teeth either. A post from 2019 on X (formerly Twitter) had fans telling Koy to lay off the whitening or turn down his brightness. "They are all fake teeth," Koy made clear in response to the comments. He also shared a look at his first headshot to demonstrate the difference between a decade ago and today.

It might not be the best start to his night at the Golden Globes, but Koy is likely going to elevate from his appearance tonight. And he's going to be able to smile all the way.