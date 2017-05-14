The Rock Serves Up People’s Elbow To Hockey Team Mascot On Twitter

The Baywatch TV series helped launch many actors' careers in the '90s, so it's expected that we'll see some of those stars making cameos in the upcoming film based on the series starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Stanley C. Panther, the mascot for the NHL team the Florida Panthers, asked The Rock on Twitter if his "cameo" had made it into the film.

Considering a majority of the upcoming movie was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, FL, it wouldn't be surprising to see the mascot pop up at all in the film, but The Rock had to break the bad news to him that he shouldn't expect to see himself on the big screen.

The actor didn't humor the mascot by implying he might be in it, but still kept a good sense of humor, implying he could see himself in a very special cut of the film.

Ha yes this scene made the cut. Well, the girls made the cut, but you, Panther made the bootleg DVD. 👍🏾 #Baywatch https://t.co/8rYE20NC7y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 14, 2017

Considering how charming The Rock is, making himself one of the most popular and successful actors in Hollywood, we think that the mascot took the news well, so long as he pictured The Rock delivering the news with his signature smile.

Baywatch will be released on May 26, 2017.

The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious franchise) and Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Café Society), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), and Hannibal Buress (Daddy's Home, Neighbors).

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

