Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Slams ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Critic on Twitter

With every big movie release comes the critics, ready to pounce a genre that might not make sense. Such was the case with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but its star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped one critic dead in his tracks.

“I went to see the new Jumanji. F— THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you [The Rock]? Otherwise it was quite good,” Twitter user James McMahon wrote on Wednesday.

Johnson, always ready to defend projects he’s involved with, had an answer.

“Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that “any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise”. So kindly go f— yourself James.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle features Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan as four video game avatars being played by four high school teeneagers sucked into a magic video game.

The film has been the king of the domestic box office for three weekends straight, bringing in $319 million at the US box office alone. The original Jumanji, which came out in 1995 and starred the late comedian Robin Williams, brought in $262 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Given that Welcome to the Jungle is nearing $800 million worldwide, it could potentially quadruple the original film’s profit.

Fans of Johnson took notice of his latest Twitter smack down.

“And that’s why you don’t mess with The Rock,” one fan tweeted.