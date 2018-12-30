Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ for ‘Rotten’ ‘Baywatch’ Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating some big victories in the last few years, but he is acknowledging the failures as well — including Baywatch.

Johnson starred in Baywatch alongside Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and several other celebrities back in May 2017. More than a year and a half later, he is still getting recognized for the performance — though not in the way he would probably like to be — as he revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Johnson was looking back on 2018 and all of his tangible accomplishments. The actor has been working hard and keeping busy, so the time for reflection was badly needed. In addition to massive sales on the Moana soundtrack, he revealed that he had been sent a Razzie Award for Baywatch.

“Great homecoming for me,” Johnson wrote with a few ironic emojis. “After months away from home due to filming, I come back home to these Christmas gift surprises waiting for me in my office. Amazing gift from Disney commemorating over 5 MILLION WORLDWIDE SALES for our soundtrack of MOANA, on which I sang the song ‘YOU’RE WELCOME.’ And a sweet little GOLDEN RAZZIE AWARD for making BAYWATCH.”

Johnson took this tongue-in-cheek criticism in stride. While he would obviously have preferred the movie to be a critical success, he had the humor and humility to enjoy the Razzie for what it was.

“Categorized as — A movie so rotten and shitty, you actually fell in love with it,” he noted. “Hey, I take full responsibility for the [poop emoji] so punch me right in the kisser for that one.”

Razzies (or Golden Raspberry Awards) are handed out by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, which tallies votes from hundreds of fans, critics, journalists and film industry professionals. The awards are over three decades old and are generally seen as a good-natured way of keeping the entertainment world humble.

As Johnson pointed out, Baywatch was an ideal contender for this award, since it was widely reviewed as “so bad it’s good” in various manners of speaking. The movie holds a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it has a much more generous 55 percent approval rating with audiences. Critical failure aside, the movie did little to stall the meteoric success of Johnson himself.

“Thank heaven for Dwayne Johnson, whose foot-wide smile will not be switched off, and who saves the life of the movie,” wrote Anthony Lane for The New Yorker. “Whether it deserves to be saved is another matter.”



Baywatch is available to watch on Hulu or through digital stores like Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.