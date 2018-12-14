‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard’s Fans Back Him up After Cheating Claims Surface

Dax Shepard has fans on his corner after he slammed reports he previously cheated on his wife Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter Kayti Edwards.

The Ranch actor made headlines Thursday fee the took to social media to shut down tabloid stories where Edwards claimed they had been in a brief, casual relationship about two years after he and Bell started dating.

Shepard first quote tweeted an Us Weekly report with the headline reading that Edwards slept with the Parenthood actor in 2009.

Yes. And her proof is a photo of us in 2005 (the last time I saw her). Additionally, I’m the fourth story she’s sold to a tabloid (Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me!). #merrychristmas //t.co/xQPQJ8vlYi — dax shepard (@daxshepard) December 13, 2018

“Yes. And her proof is a photo of us in 2005 (the last time I saw her). Additionally, I’m the fourth story she’s sold to a tabloid (Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me!),” the actor wrote, adding the hashtag #merrychristmas.

Fans of the actor were happy to support his efforts to shut down the story, responding to the tweet with messages of support to his relationship with Bell.

“No truth to it. I know first-hand because [Dax Shepard] responded to 2 of my Tweets, and I’ve told all my friends that we’re basically best friends now… and best friends know these things,” one user joked.

“I’ll be honest – I know who Dax is, I know who Kristen Bell is, I know who MP, KR and JO are, but who the f— is Kayti Edwards? I mean seriously. Who is she?” another user wondered.

“Sue her and US Weekly and donate the money to good cause…” one commenter suggested.

One user wrote, referencing Andrews’ role as Clarisse Renaldi on Princess Diaries: “That’s a really weird club to be in. But also- the Queen Of Genovia needs to get her grandkids in check. ASAP.”

Shepard also took to Instagram to shut down the rumors of the affair, sharing a headline from the Daily Mail.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :),” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans also supported the actor on Instagram, sharing messages criticizing the tabloids.

“I’m so sorry you guys have to deal with this crap! I hate it for celebs. People just seem to think it’s okay to throw accusation and BS out into the world about them!” one user wrote.

“Karma will really suck for this lying sack. I’m so sorry you have to field ridiculous accusations all because you are in the public spotlight. Not cool,” another user commented.

Shepard and Bell first started dating in 2007. The tied the knot in 2013 and have remained strong ever since. The couples shares daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.