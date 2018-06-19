‘The Ranch’ Star Danny Masterson’s Tweet About Father’s Day Has Fans Boycotting Netflix

The Ranch star Danny Masterson shared a Father’s Day post that had fans commenting with sentiments suggesting a Netflix boycott.

In the post — shared to both Twitter and Instagram — Masterson included a photo of his daughter, Fianna, and a message “To all the badass Dads with the punk rock kids.”

“I wish you a moment of peace today,” Masterson added. “Not gonna happen but we can all wish…”

To all the badass Dads with the punk rock kids i… https://t.co/YVjcT4IY4m — danny masterson (@dannymasterson) June 17, 2018

Many of Masterson’s fans and supporters turned up in the comments to let the actor know that they are done with The Ranch after his firing.

“[The Ranch] isn’t the same without you. Every show you’ve been in you have been my favorite character,” one fan said.

“Give me a Heads Up when ur Back on The Ranch so I can start Watching Again,” another fan wrote, adding, “sorry Ashton.”

“Man I don’t believe for a minute that any of the accusations against you are true,” one of Masterson’s most adamant fans said. “This will be my last season if they don’t bring you back.”

The Ranch will never be the same without you. You are awesome — Peter Donaldson (@pdonaldson7308) June 17, 2018

“Love and miss you on The Ranch,” a fan tweeted to Masterson in reference to the post. “I am sure you are a great father! Keep on keepin on! Happy fathers day.”

No Rooster No Ranch ❤️ — Azooz (@kmbhgist) June 18, 2018

While the fan-response to Masterson’s post was overwhelmingly supportive, there were a few critics that turned up.

“How about a Father’s Day wish for all the girls you assaulted? May their fathers find you in a dark alley,” one of Masterson’s critics said. “Seriously why are you not in prison yet.”

A fan came to his defense, claiming that he was “proved [to be] innocent back in 2000.”

Another critic then chimed in to attempt to set the record straight. “Absolutely NOT. He was NOT found innocent in 2000,” the Twitter user said. “Try 2 find ANY article that says that stupidity. U won’t. He has been looked into for years and never cleared. And now with all the newly uncovered evidence of how his cult – the Church of Scientology covered for him and lied.”

The notion that Masterson was cleared of any wrongdoing in the rape allegations against him stem from a statement he made following his firing by Netflix.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

While the resurfaced rape allegations caused a backlash against Masterson that resulted in him being fired from The Ranch, he is still scheduled to appear in the dark comedy film Killing Winston Jones later this year. Though, it should be noted that the film was shot as far back as 2012 and is only just now being released.