‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson and Scientology Members Accused of Poisoning Mars Volta Singer’s Dog

Danny Masterson and other members of the Church of Scientology have been accused of poisoning Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s dog in response to rape accusations. Bixler-Zavala made the allegation in an Instagram post this week, writing that he had found raw meat laced with rat poison in his yard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavar Te El Culo (@cedric_bixler_zavala_) on Jan 21, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal,” he captioned a photo of the allegedly laced meat. “This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what Scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his next post, Bixler-Zavala wrote that he had to put his dog down due to the alleged poisoning.

“We had to put her down today,” he captioned a photo of Biscuit. “This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavar Te El Culo (@cedric_bixler_zavala_) on Jan 21, 2020 at 5:37pm PST

Carnell-Bixler is one of five women who have accused Masterson of abuse and rape. She began dating the actor in 1996 after meeting at a house party and they eventually moved in together, where Carnell-Bixler claimed that Masterson would regularly force her to have sex with him and “became violent” if she refused to do so. After joining the Church of Scientology under what she says were Masterson’s orders, she told the church that Masterson had sex with her while she was unconscious but was told that “you can’t be raped by someone you are in a consensual relationship with.”

She broke up with Masterson in 2002 and claims she was forced to sign a document stating she would never publicly speak about their relationship or sue him. She eventually left the church in 2016 and filed an assault report with the LAPD, after which she says she was targeted by members.

In August, Carnell-Bixler and Bixler-Zavala, along with Marie Riales and two Jane Does, filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology in which they accused the group of stalking, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, The Hollywood Reporter shares. Carnell-Bixler alleged that her car was broken into, that her family was filmed by people outside their home and that she was targeted on social media.

Photo Credit: Getty Images