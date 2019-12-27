‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Reveals Snowy Post-Christmas Snap

Danny Masterson just showed fans a photo of himself back home in Utah post-Christmas while covered in snow and ice. The former actor on The Ranch shared the image with his Instagram followers and they couldn’t help but to show their love and support in the comments section, even requesting he re-join his former cast members for the popular Netflix series after getting fired in 2017.

One fan wrote, “[check mark emoji], bro lest have a beer.”

Someone else said, “Try Alaska.”

Several others posted an emoji of a rooster, signifying his character from The Ranch. Someone else even said, “Can you give me your back to the ranch for christmas.”

The actor was fired from the series back in December 2017 and doesn’t appear in Part 6, which was released earlier this month. Despite him not being on the show anymore, considering his history with those apart of the popular sitcom, he broke his silence and encouraged fans to keep watching even though he’s no longer apart of the cast.

“The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” he started the post featuring a picture of the logo. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical storylines.”

He continued with, “I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid 90’s on Cybil, [That ’70s Show], Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River Ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all. DM.”

In April 2018, a list of sexual assault allegations came out about Masterson that eventually led to his firing. However, many fans found it shocking that the actor’s alleged assaults broke quickly, and were buried under other scandals involving other public figures at the time. But accusations against him started long before others like Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, even Harvey Weinstein. Despite the many allegations, fans are still wanting to see him back in action on their screen sooner rather than later.