‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Goes on Holiday Ski Trip With Brother Jordan

Danny Masterson hit the slopes with a special guest the day after Christmas, and showed off the good time on Instagram.

Masterson, who played Rooster Bennett on The Ranch, checked out Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, and brought his brother Jordan of FOX’s Last Man Standing, along for the ride.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danny, 42, and Jordan, 32, snapped a couple selfies during the outing. They can both be seen riding on McConkey’s Lift and donning full ski gear, including goggles and warm beanies.

View this post on Instagram Bro’s who ski together wee together. @jordanmastersonofficial A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Dec 26, 2018 at 4:46pm PST

The former Netflix personality captioned the post with a fun, slightly crude caption.

“Bro’s who ski together wee together,” he wrote.

In the comments, several friends and family members got a laugh out of the caption.

“Did you guy actually wee together?” asked their sister Alanna, 30.

Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips, 38, wrote, “Wee wee brothers!”

Actor Billy Baldwin, 55, commented, as well, but focused on the ski excursion, writing, “I’m jelly.”

The post has already racked up more than 41,000 likes and many comments from fans.

It has been a busy December for Danny. He reunited with his band Grandpa vs. Prowler for a one-off show on Dec. 18 and celebrated the holiday season with Phillips and their daughter Fianna. He also had to field a wave of headlines comments from fans related to his official exit from The Ranch.

While Masterson was fired from the sitcom in 2017, the release of Part 6 marked the first episodes to not feature him in any capacity. His character’s absence was directly addressed in the first episodes of the new batch, which stirred up anger from his supporters. The actor then took to Instagram and told his followers to support his friends that were still involved in the show’s creative process.

“The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” Danny wrote. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines.”

He continued, “I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid ’90s on Cybil, [That ’70s Show], Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all.”

Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images