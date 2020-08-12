'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Mourns Death of Father Robert at 78

✖

Rainn Wilson is mourning the death of his father, Robert Wilson, who died last week at the age of 78. The actor, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, had the "heaviest heart" announcing the sad news about his dad's passing on Instagram Monday, penning a beautiful tribute to the painter and writer.

Alongside pictures with his father, Rainn added photos and video of Robert's "powerful, mesmerizing art," including his final painting, titled "Heart." Rainn wrote, "He knew his heart was failing him after all, and yet he brought it to life with tremendous delicacy and vibrancy." On many levels, Rainn continued that he and his father had "an incredible bond."

"When my parents got a divorce when I was two, he fought to keep me. He raised me (principally) and, over the years, he taught me a love of art, music, spirituality and storytelling," he wrote. "I would not have been an actor without his support, guidance and inspiration." Robert's "humor, life, love, positivity and creativity" made him "adored" by every person he knew, and his devotion to the Baha’i faith for the past 57 years inspired many. "I will miss you every day, papa," Rainn added.

Rainn ended with his favorite Baha’i quote in memory of his father by Abdu'l-Bahá: "To consider that after the death of the body that the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken... Our body is like the cage and the spirit is like the bird... if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased."

The SoulPancake creator was lifted up in the comments section by fans, friends and even some The Office co-stars. Angela Kinsey, who played Dwight's love interest, Angela Martin, commented, "Oh Rainn, I am so very sorry. Your Dad was a beautiful person who was always so kind. I have fond memories of talking to him when he visited set. My heart aches for you. Sending you all my love." Ellie Kemper, who played receptionist Erin Hannon, added, "Rainn, I am so sorry. All my love to you and your family."