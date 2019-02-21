‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Victim of Intimate Video Leak

Pussycat Dolls singer and The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger is the latest celebrity to be victim of a leaked intimate video.

The Sun reports that the two-and-a-half minute video, which shows Scherzinger and ex Lewis Hamilton in bed, was leaked by hackers and has been viewed more than 286,000 times. She reportedly took legal action to have the video removed from the Internet.

“Nicole will be heartbroken that such footage has found its way online. It was never intended for the public domain,” a source told the British news outlet.

Scherzinger and Hamilton, a Formula One World Champion racing driver, dated on and off from 2007 until officially calling it off in 2015.

“Nicole wants it down. It’s hugely embarrassing and distressing for her to have something this intimate and private out there,” the source said, adding that the 40-year-old singer is worried more photos or videos could surface. “Nicole’s very worried that more videos and pictures will be leaked in the next couple of days.”

“She feels hugely violated that someone’s been looking through her private pictures and is concerned this is just the start of a nightmare. She’s particularly worried as she deleted that video a long time ago, so it must have been hacked from the Cloud,” the insider told The Sun.

Since the split, Hamilton has been linked to Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Barbara Palvin, Rihanna and Winnie Harlow. Scherzinger dated tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2018.

Scherzinger was reportedly axed as a judge on The X Factor last year after The Sun reported that show producer and fellow judge Simon Cowell was trying to do a massive overhaul of the show to try and bring in a younger demographic.

“Nicole was a passionate judge but has no contract and won’t be back this year in order to bring in fresh blood,” a source told the publication at the time.

Scherzinger had previously voiced her frustration with Cowell’s last-minute decisions on the judging panel. While speaking with The Sunday Mirror, she explained that the judges don’t find out if their contract has been renewed often until the month filming is set to begin.

“Simon is so f—ing last minute we know in the same month that he announces it. We’ll see what happens,” she said at the time.

Since then, she’s secured a spot as a judge on the new FOX singing competition The Masked Singer, which was renewed for a second season and is a week away from unveiling its season 1 champion and remaining celebrities behind their masks.

Last month, Scherzinger said that the show is “therapeutic” for the mystery celebrity participants.

“The mask gives them the courage to reveal other parts of themselves they’ve never gotten to share,” she told Us Weekly. “When you’re trying to figure it out, that’s where you have a lot of twists and turns. It’s very transformative for some people and very therapeutic, I think, for the contestant.”

The finale episode of The Masked Singer will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.