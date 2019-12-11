‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy Responds to ‘Just Peed’ Moment

Jenny McCarthy’s reaction to the latest Masked Singer celebrity reveal is making waves on social media. The television personality and judge on the Fox singing competition responded to a screenshot from Tuesday night’s all-new episode featuring her hilarious reaction to the reveal of The Tree’s identity.

As McCarthy had guessed for several weeks, The Tree was revealed to be Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer. The comedian and actress was eliminated ahead of Wednesday night’s semifinals, which will unmask two new celebrities leaving only three for next week’s Season 2 finale.

The contestants still in the game are The Thingamajig, Flamingo, Leopard, Fox and Rottweiler.

McCarthy shared her reaction to the latest reveal in the form of a GIF, featuring she and her fellow judges, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and guest judge, and Season 1 winner, T-Pain’s reaction to seeing Gasteyer.

A fan shared a screenshot from the hilarious moment where the panel shared their shock, including the moment McCarthy screamed “I just peed!”

McCarthy later shared the screenshot and wrote a note to her fans, writing: “Pretty sure most moms can relate. #PeeHappens #TheMaskedSinger [crying laughing emoji and dancer emoji].”

Fans of the celebrity responded to her with their own stories about accidental peeing, along with guesses on who the celebrities could be hiding between the semifinalists masks.

“The dog is chris daughtry ya think?” One user theorized.

“I’m not a mom, but I can relate to that. I have to cross my legs whenever I sneeze, LoL,” another fan commented, with McCarthy responded later with an “LOL.”

“Reasons like this is why I adore you jenny, you are so down to earth girl [kissy face emoji and purple heart],” another user wrote.

“After listening to your show this morning this made me laugh!!!! You may get another point for the your gross tally!!! Hahaha!” Another fan commented.

The special Tuesday airing of The Masked Singer drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo, leading the night of new episodes. The show will return at its normal day and time Wednesday with a special episode featuring a double elimination and reveal.

Gasteyer called out judge Ken Jeong for not recognizing her after being unmasked as The Tree. He reminded the comedian and actor they had previously worked together on A Christmas Story Live! in 2017, which Jeong claimed to have completely forgotten about after the big reveal.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.