'The Last of Us' Actor Dies of Heart Attack: Yayu Unru Was 60

A veteran star of HBO's The Last of Us has passed away. Indonesian actor Yayu Unru, who was reportedly being treated for a heart attack, has died. The family informed VOI of this in a message sent to the publication. A message sent by the family stated that Unru died at 7:05 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

"The late Andi Wahyudfin Unru Bin Andi Unru," VOI quoted the short message on Friday, Dec. 8. Moreover, this message was accompanied by an apology from the actor's family for any mistakes he may have made during his lifetime. "As the family, I apologize physically and spiritually if the deceased made a mistake," the statement continued.

Early last month, Unru was rushed to the hospital after suddenly suffering two heart attacks. It was reported that Unru had been hospitalized via a post on his wife Nita's Instagram story, where she revealed his condition. As Nita explained in the upload, Unru couldn't be visited by anyone because he was still being treated in the intensive care unit.

"Thank you to all friends for your prayers and concern. We as a family apologize for the time being, Mr. Yayu Unru cannot be visited, because he is still recovering, we will wait until his condition is stable (out of the ICU)," Nita Unru wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to VOI.

Daughter Naza Unru mentioned that her father, Unru, had suffered from a heart attack but that at the time, he had steadily improved. "He had a heart attack, but his condition is gradually getting better," Naza Unru told media on Dec. 5.

Naza explained that Unru was still receiving treatment in the High Care Unit (HCU) room. "I'm waiting to go into the ICU, I can't tell you yet. [Unru] is still in the HCU," she continued.

Nita posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram of Unru with his family and in the hospital, as well as footage and photos of the family pre- and post-burial, including while paying their respects at his grave.

Unru had an extensive acting career, with notable roles in 2017's Night, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, and Posesif. In 2023, Yayu played Agus Hidayat in The Last of Us.

Unru is survived by his wife, Nita, his two daughters, Nazalna Zania Andi Unru and Widja Malaika Andi Unru; as well as his son, Fatih Unru, who is also an actor and comedian.