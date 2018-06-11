Fellow ‘Goldbergs’ Actor Charlie DePew Pays Tribute to Jackson Odell

Fans and friends alike of Jackson Odell are mourning the 20-year-old actor’s death, including actor Charlie DePew, who appeared in four episodes of The Goldbergs with Odell.

RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person. — Charlie DePew (@CharlieDePew) June 10, 2018

“RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person,” DePew, 22, wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon following the news of Odell’s death.

Odell played Ari Caldwell and was credited on eight episodes of The Goldbergs between 2013 and 2015. DePew played Anthony Balsamo in four episodes throughout 2015 and 2016.

While Odell was best known for his role on The Goldbergs, he got his start at the age of 12 in an uncredited role on Private Practice. He went on to appear on shows like iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and Jessie, and even starred in the Disney Channel film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He was also a singer-songwriter who had a growing following on YouTube, where he uploaded videos of himself singing covers and originals. This year, six of his original songs were featured in the movie Forever My Girl, and another one will be used in the upcoming Redemption.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 20, also paid tribute to Odell in an Instagram post offering her condolences.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter wrote. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me,” she wrote. “Sending love to his family and friends.”

Odell was found dead on Friday in a sober living home in the San Fernando Valley. Police initially said that they did not suspect any foul play in his sudden death and announced that an autopsy would be completed within the next few days.

His family released a statement Sunday morning once news broke of the young actor and singer’s death.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward.”

The statement continued, “Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”