‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Breakfast Club’ Actor Dies After ‘Long Illness’: Ron Dean Was 87

Actor Ron Dean has died. He was 87.

He died on Sunday according to his longtime partner Maggie Neff, although his cause of death has not been revealed.

“He passed at exactly 4pm, after his beloved sisters had said their goodbyes,” Neff said in a statement. “He hung on like a warrior to say goodbye to his little sisters. Then we were alone, and in my arms, I held his hand, and he trusted me when I told him that it was alright to let go. What an honor!”

Dean was one of the best character actors around in the ’80s and ’90s, with roles in many beloved movies like The Breakfast Club, Rudy, The Dark Knight, and more.

He is best known for his collaborations with Tom Cruise, who he starred in three movies with, and for his seven films with director Andrew Davis, including the seven-time Oscar-nominated thriller The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford.

“Ron Dean was my dear friend and a tremendous actor. He was the essence of what Chicago talent represented,” Davis said in a statement. “Having a very troubled youth Ron turned his life around to have a wonderful career as a loving, decent human being and respected talent.”

He also had many notable TV roles, like his turn as Frank Collins in seasons one and two of Frasier. Other credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, Six Feet Under, The West Wing, ER, Chicago Fire, and Sense8.

“It’s hard to capture what an extraordinary human being Ron was,” Neff said. “One glamorous woman friend of Ron’s once told me that she’d rather grab a hot dog with Ron Dean than have a fancy dinner with some rich bloke. I have always felt the same way.”