‘The Conners’: Roseanne Barr Says She Will Not ‘Curse or Bless’ Show

Roseanne Barr has spoken out about The Conners, the spinoff of her canceled series, saying that she will neither “curse or bless” the show.

Deadline reports that Barr made the comment during an interview with Rabbi Shumley Boteach on his podcast, and added that she is “staying neutral.”

“I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. That’s what I gotta do,” she explained. “I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha! Ha!”

Barr also joked about moving away from California because “it’s going to fall into the sea soon” and sarcastically claimed she was “going to move to Russia and make a sitcom there.”

As has been widely reported, Barr’s sitcom Roseanne was cancelled after she tweeted a racist message about Valerie Jarrett, a former political official from the Obama administration.

These days, Barr has plans to travel and revealed that she may be heading to Israel for a while.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she stated. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go.”

Barr added that she will study “with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me. It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

Recently, John Goodman revealed that The Conners will handle Barr’s absence by killing her off. He also opened up about his feelings on the Roseanne cancellation, saying he was “broken-hearted.”

“[B]ut I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go.’ But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed,” Goodman said. “I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

He added that ABC’s decision to end the show “surprised” him, and that he does not believe all the accusations of racism against Barr.

“I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response…And that’s probably all I should say about it. I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist,” Goodman added.

The Conners will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, taking over Roseanne’s old timeslot.