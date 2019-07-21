The Best Celebrity FaceApp Transformations: 14 Stars as Old People

The latest viral sensation, FaceApp is sweeping social media with its highly realistic aging filters. The app attempts to show users what they will look older, complete with gray hairs, wrinkles and all. Many celebrities are taking part as well, giving us a glimpse of our pop culture future.

FaceApp uses the latest advancements in facial recognition and mapping to impose older feature on users, giving them a sneak peek at their futures. it does more than trace laugh lines and color hair — for some it seems to change the shape of the face, give a sag to the skin and even extend below the neck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The software has become a fun pass-time for social media, and perhaps it is helping some come to grips with their mortality. Celebrities are certainly having a good time with it, taking it either as a warning or a hopeful sign depending on how it hits them.

It is worth noting that, with its widespread adoption FaceApp is coming under suspicion for some of the clauses in its user agreement. It comes from Russian developers, who are using it to harvest vast amounts of valuable personal data, according to a report by Fox News.

The user agreement gives the developer “a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable … license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish … and display” the image of the user.

Admittedly, for celebrities who perform for a living, this may be less of a concern, but those who have not tried it yet may want to hold off. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the best celebrity FaceApp transformations hitting social media so far.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher took a look at what Father Time has in store for them in an apparently impromptu selfie earlier this week.

“Everybody’s doing it,” Underwood wrote with a shrugging emoji.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff decided to age in style, sporting a baseball cap and some golden jewelry in her picture. While her skin may wrinkle, her make-up remains characteristically immaculate in the photo. Duff assumes that she will be a grandmother by the time her real face matches the filter.

“Ol Grammy in her cap 2052 baby,” she wrote.

Mindy Kaling

FaceApp gave comedian Mindy Kaling a makeover that she found “equal parts hilarious and terrifying,” she wrote. The comedian was mercifully able to keep her thick brown hair, however, which is more than many can say after using the app.

Courteney Cox

Friends star Courteney Cox got a slightly incongruous result from FaceApp as well, chiefly due to her carefree pigtails.

“I probably won’t wear my hair like this…” Cox wrote with an old woman emoji.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto outdid all of his fellow celebrities by imposing FaceApp on a photo from the Met Gala earlier this year. Leto arrived at the event in his bejeweled “campy” outfit, carrying a model of his own severed head. Hauntingly, the app aged that as well, so Leto captioned his post with two old man emojis rather than one.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews tested FaceApp’s capabilities by using a shirtless photo of himself. To its credit, the filter aged the skin over his muscular upper body as well, though it left him most of his mass. Crews seemed pleased with the results.

“OLD TERRY CAN STILL KICK SOME ASS!” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “I did that face app thing y’all been TELLING ME TO DO!”

Scott Disick

FaceApp gave Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick a distinguished, serious look, though it was somewhat undercut by his youthful attire. The reality star noted a comparison to a certain famous advertising mascot in the photo.

“When I get older I might be the most interesting man in the world,” he wrote.

Lil Xan

All those warnings about faded, sagging tattoos turned out to be wrong, at least according to rapper Lil Xan’s FaceApp post. The letters and symbols on his face and neck were a bit worn in his older portrait, but they were still quite legible.

Nick Kroll

Experience actors, such as Kroll’s character Gil, do not need fancy apps to see how they will look in the future. Kroll put the app’s tag at the bottom of a picture, though it did not seem to be filtered at all. It was simply a photo of him in costume from the Oh, Hello Show, where he and John Mulaney play two absurd old stage actors.

‘NSYNC

Fans have long dreamed of an ‘NSYNC reunion, which the band has teased on and off. Lance Bass poked fun at all the delays, by joking that the FaceApp showed how they would look “when we finally reunited.”

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers aged up in a startling photo on their group Instagram account, complete with salt-and-pepper hair goatees. The filter did not seem to reach their hands, although they did look right at home in their timeless sweaters.

As an added bonus, Nick Jonas gave the challenge another shot in a solo portrait. This time he was spared the facial hair, although he brought the sweater vest on himself.

Cardi B

Cardi B has already deleted her FaceApp portrait, perhaps fearing the security risks noted above. Many of the rapper’s fans complained that the app had been unkind to her, and that it was harsher in aging women than in aging men.

Lil Nas X

Country-rap sensation Lil Nas X is just beginning his career, yet a new post this week showed how he may look years from now. The rapper aged alright, though his social media-entrenched fan base took good-humored shots at him in the comments.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart used a screen test from his upcoming film Fatherhood to try out the FaceApp, which seemed appropriate enough. The actor rocked his grey and white hair and slightly aged skin. Beyond that, he stayed more or less the same, to his relief.