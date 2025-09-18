‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Child Star Reveals Feud With Co-Star

Things from the set of The Bernie Mac Show aren’t as loving as they may have seemed back when the show was on the air.

Dee Dee Davis, who played Bernie Mac’s niece Bryanna on the show for five seasons, revealed on social media earlier this month that she has beef with one of her former co-stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis, 29, revealed in an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room on Sept. 4 that her relationship with one member of her fictional family may never heal.

Kellita Smith, Dee Dee Davis, Bernie Mac, Jeremy Suarez and Camille Winbush (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

In the post, she appears to be taking questions from viewers of a live post when she says, “Are me and her cool? No. Will we ever talk again? Probably not. Will we ever be cool? No. And that’s what it is.”

“Everyone else, I love. I love them,” she continued.

When asked by viewers who she was talking about, Davis said, “Who? Whom? Who? Whom? I’m talking about the woman that played Bernie’s wife on the show.”

When asked for context about her apparent dislike for Kellita Smith, who played her Aunt Wanda on the sitcom, she told her followers, “Y’all are just nosy! No! Me and her ain’t cool! That’s it!”

On the show, Bernie and his fictional wife Wanda (Kellita Smith) took in his sister’s kids — Vanessa (Camille Winbush), Jordan (Jeremy Suarez) and Bryanna (Davis) — after she was ordered to go to rehab. However, it appears that more than 20 years after the show debuted, the family dynamic was more complicated than it appeared.

Davis did go on to praise her other co-stars, including Winbush and Suarez. “Jeremy and Camille, I love them,” she said. “Those are damn near my real siblings.”

“Jeremy, I love you. That is like my brother. For real,” she said, going on to note how much she’d enjoy reuniting with her “brother and sister” again. “It’s just so nostalgic for me to be around them. I love them so much,” she said.

Actor Chris Massey, who played Michael Barret on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 around the same time Davis played Dee Dee on The Bernie Mac Show, backed her up in the comments of The Shade Room post.

“I was there, she ain’t lying 😅😭,” Massey wrote.

The Bernie Mac Show aired on Fox from 2001 to 2006, running for a total of 104 episodes. Mac died in 2008 from complications from pneumonia.