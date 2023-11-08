'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals He Missed Out on a 'Marvel-y Movie'

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has revealed that he once missed out on a "Marvel-y movie." In a recent interview with British GQ, White shared that he "had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie," in the past, but he "had an attitude," so it ultimately didn't work out. "I think I played it all wrong," the 32-year-old actor said, recalling how some of his first words to the studio executives were, "Tell me about why I should do your movie."

It likely goes without saying, White's tone and comments were not well received. "They were like, 'F— you,'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'Right on.'" White went on to question how, in recent years, superhero roles have become "the pinnacle of an actor's career." Later on, however, he admitted that he does believe Marvel in able to "get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies."

While he respects the directors and cast from many of Marvel's films, White doesn't ever second-guess the way he chose to handle his previous meeting. "I played it the way I wanted to play it," he said, adding that he would much rather be part of a "$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make" than a box-office blockbuster like Avengers: Endgame.

White may not be starring in a big-budget superhero film anytime soon, but fans will be able to catch him in the A24 sports drama The Iron Claw, about real-life wrestling family the Von Erichs, alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. It was also recently announced that his FX series, The Bear, has been renewed for a third season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is scheduled to return sometime in 2024.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said FX entertainment president Nick Grad. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear." All episodes of The Bear Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu.