‘That’s So Raven’ Alum Orlando Brown Wanted in Las Vegas After Skipping Drug Court

That’s So Raven actor Orlando Brown is in more legal trouble this week because he is wanted by Las Vegas police for skipping out on a court date.

A Las Vegas Justice Court clerk told TMZ Monday that Brown, 30, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for his drug possession case. However, he never showed up, forcing the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

Brown was arrested in June after Las Vegas police officers allegedly saw him go into a model in an area where drugs and prostitution are common. Police pulled over the taxi Brown used to leave the motel and he was arrested after refusing to cooperate. Sources told TMZ police found methamphetamine on Brown and a pipe. They also found out there was an arrest warrant out for a domestic violence case.

Brown was booked on felony narcotics possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. His new mugshot revealed that he got a giant tattoo of his former That’s So Raven co-star, Raven-Symone, which covers his neck and chest.

Brown has faced a long list of legal problems in the past eight months. In January, he was arrested after a dispute with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered he had an arrest warrant out related to 2016 battery and drug charges. After that arrest, he infamously showed a big grin in his mugshot.

According to TMZ, the 2016 charges for battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance stemmed from an incident where he allegedly struck his girlfriend in a parking lot. It was not clear if the girlfriend involved in that case was the same as the one involved in the January dispute.

After his release in January, Brown was scheduled to appear in court on March 21, but missed that court hearing. Another arrest warrant was issued and he was later discovered by a bounty hunter in Las Vegas. He was found wearing only a t-shirt and boxers. In May, Brown sent TMZ a video, claiming he plans on suing the bounty hunters who caught him.

The actor played Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel‘s That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007 and voiced Sticky Webb on The Proud Family. He was not invited to the 2016 Raven spinoff Raven’s Home.

Brown’s problems with the law began in 2014, when a woman claimed he threatened to kill her and her daughter. He was ordered to pay a fine after making a plea deal.