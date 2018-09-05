‘That’s So Raven’ Alum Orlando Brown Arrested Again

Former Disney Channel child star Orlando Brown was arrested in Las Vegas Sunday night, tacking onto a long string of recent arrests for the 30-year-old.

The That’s So Raven star remains in jail on $13,000 bail after he was caught on camera changing the locks inside Legends Restaurant & Venue, TMZ reports. The restaurant is reportedly owned by Brown’s friend, musician Danny Boy, who said Brown’s presence triggered an alert to his phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danny Boy contacted police, who found Brown on the roof, claiming he was there to change the locks, which Danny Boy denied. Police then arrested Brown. Click here to see his mugshot, in which he is broadly smiling from ear-to-ear.

Brown’s $13,000 bail includes the bail from his previous arrest charges for drug possession, resisting a police officer and domestic battery.

Most recently, he was wanted by Las Vegas police last month after he failed to show up in a scheduled court appearance stemming from his drug possession case on Aug. 2.

He was initially arrested in June after police officers allegedly saw him go into a motel in a Las Vegas area where drugs and prostitutes are common. Police pulled over the taxi Brown used to leave the motel in and arrested him for refusing to cooperate. TMZ reported at the time that police found methamphetamine and a pipe on Brown, who at the time was wanted for a domestic violence case.

He was booked on felony narcotics possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. His mugshot revealed that he got a giant tattoo on his neck and chest of his former That’s So Raven co-star, Raven-Symone.

But his legal troubles began in January (which also made headlines for the bizarre mugshot in which he smiled widely) when he was arrested after a heated argument between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother. When police investigated, they found an active warrant from another police department for him, stemming from 2016 charges of battery, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

In March 2018, Brown was a no-show for his scheduled court hearing for his January arrest, causing police to issue yet another warrant for him.

Then, in April, he was arrested by bounty hunters while he was hiding in a private home.

Best known for playing the role of Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven, Brown also worked as Sticky Webb in the Disney Channel animated show The Proud Family. He does not appear in the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home, despite the fact that Raven-Symone, Anneliese Van Der Pol and Jonathan McDaniel all reprised their own roles.