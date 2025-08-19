‘That ’70s Show’ Star Ashton Kutcher Makes Huge New Investment

Ashton Kutcher is ready to help take Soho House to the next level. The That ‘70s Show alum recently announced that after more than a decade as a member of the social club, he’s investing in the company.

“Fifteen years a proud @sohohouse member—today I’m investing to help take the company private. This place has been a global creative home, a refuge, and a launchpad for friendships,” he captioned an Instagram post. “My hope is that the future of the Houses will be as inspired as the members who bring them to life.”

Soho House & Co is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects its members, who use shared spaces to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish. The first Soho House was opened in 1995. As of June 2025, there are 46 Soho Houses, 8 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Clubs in Mykonos and Bodrum, Soho Home – an interiors and lifestyle retail brand and digital channels.

Membership price is determined by age, location, and type. Costs can range from a few thousand to higher per year, with quarterly payment options available.

Kutcher now serves as a board member in the $2.4 billion deal for Soho House to go private. Under the new deal struck with an investor group led by hotel giant MCR, will buy its outstanding shares for $9 each in cash. Soho House’s Executive Chairman Ron Burkle and other big shareholders will retain control of the business, per a Monday announcement from the company.

The deal is to be completed by 2025. If approved, Soho House will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Soho House had more than 270,000 total members as of the end of June 2025. The company said it had a total of $329.8 million in total revenues for its second fiscal quarter, an 8.9% jump year-over-year.