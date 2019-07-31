Tess Holliday’s Latest Photo Stirs Her Instagram Comment Section

Model Tess Holliday‘s “Monday thoughts” are buzzing up a lot of comments and controversy. On Monday, July 22, Holliday took to her Instagram account with a brand new photo showing herself in nothing more than her undergarments as she posed for the camera, and while plenty of people praised her body positive attitude, it was another section of her caption that generated all the talk.

“Just some Monday thoughts & things I’ve been thinking about that I wanted to share,” Holliday’s caption began. “Being authentic is always better than trying to be someone you’re not. No one loves themselves 24/7, it’s okay to have highs & lows, that’s normal. The more successful you become, the more critics and that’s ok. Change will always be met with resistance. Nothing is ever what it seems on social media, you only see the bits that folks choose to share.”

“Don’t compare yourself, you’re on a different path that’s just yours. Embrace that. If you’re feeling sad, reach out to someone and see if you can be of service to them. It will help you both more than you realize. It’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to receive help,” she continued before adding, “Taco Bell is the *only* fast food. Fight me.”

Many of Holliday’s more than 1.9 million followers were eager to do just that, comments praising her appearance and her touching message quickly being lost in a newly sparked fast food debate.

“I love you but when I see you we will fight Taco Bell?! Girl, no!” one person wrote.

“Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supreme is love,” another sided with Holliday.

“Okay, BUT! Unpopular opinion I know, but Taco Bell has just come to Australia and I don’t rate it,” a third added. “I’ve tried a few different things and always been unimpressed!”

“I guess we need to fight,” wrote another. “I’m Team Del Taco till I die.”

Of course, Holliday’s post was also flooded with comments praising the positive message of her caption as well as her photo.

“Amen to that!!” Nylon magazine commented.

“Yes to all of this,” added another.

“Absolutely love the shots of you from this campaign,” wrote another.

A plus-sized model, Holliday is a well-known figure within the body positive community, and a vocal one at that. She frequently shares positives thoughts and encourages others to accept and love their bodies, and she doesn’t shy away from clapping back at her haters.