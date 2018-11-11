Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Files Appeal to Avoid Deportation

Joe Giudice is making moves to avoid deportation.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s husband reportedly filed a last-minute appeal to dispute his order to leave the country once his prison sentence is over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Entertainment Tonight reports the “Executive Office for Immigration records show that its appellate component, the Board of Immigration Appeals, received an appeal [Friday] Nov. 9, 2018, pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s Oct. 10, 2018, removal order.

The couple has not commented publicly on the recent filing.

News broke on Oct. 10 that Joe, who started a 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2016, had been ordered to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence by an immigration judge. He reportedly had one month to appeal the court’s decision.

Teresa recently talked to the outlet for the first time about her husband’s possible deportation, adding that the couple would try to fight the order.

“We’re going to be a family, and we’re going to fight this and get through this,” she promised, adding that she had no plans to divorce her husband if he was forced back to his native Italy.

“We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now. We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time,” Teresa added. “First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

Teresa and Guidice pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud back in 2014. The reality star was sentenced to 15 months and began her sentence in January 2015. She was released early in December of the same year.

“I can’t predict the future, and I am not going to be… I am going to be positive about it,” Teresa told the outlet of Joe’s troubles. “Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don’t want to talk about it yet. I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.’”

“I shut him down,” she continued. “I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this.”

Teresa might be even looking to an old friend for help with her husband’s problems, as she recently discussed the possibility of asking her former Celebrity Apprentice boss, President Donald Trump, for help.

“I would love to speak to him if he would like to call me,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I haven’t, but I said, if he wants to speak to me, I would love it.”