‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Slammed for Asking Fans to Donate to Stepsister’s College Tuition Fund

Tyler Posey is getting some serious backlash after asking fans to donate to his stepsister’s college tuition fund. The Teen Wolf actor took to TikTok in a since-deleted video telling fans he would be providing personalized videos for people who donated generously to his stepsister’s GoFundMe, which has since been deactivated.

“So my little stepsister just got accepted into college, it’s a lot more expensive than she thought it would be, so she’s taking donations. Anything helps,” he says in the video, recorded by fans before it was wiped from the actor’s TikTok. “The highest bidder will get a Zoom call from me. Welcome to 2022.”

Posey’s request earned immediate backlash, with people dragging the MTV star on social media for not paying for his family member’s tuition himself, pointing out that he just announced his role in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie coming to Paramount+, in which he will reprise his role as Scott McCall, which he played from 2011 to 2017.

Tyler Posey asking his fans to give him money for his STEPsister to go to college and the “highest bidder” will get a zoom call from him???? Deranged. Irresponsible. Unhinged pic.twitter.com/wmmNOtaxQR — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 19, 2022

“Tyler posey asking for donations so his sister can go to college?? Was this man not on television for six years or,” one person tweeted. Another added, “idk man, something about Tyler Posey asking for donations for his cousin on Tik Tok don’t sit right with me. Didn’t that teen wolf movie just get announced? Wait till that check comes through. As if he doesn’t make more per project than the working class does in a year.”

Just last week, Paramount+ announced that Posey would be one of the cast members returning for the upcoming Teen Wolf The Movie, which has yet to have a premiere date attached. The cast also includes Crystal Reed as Allison, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, J.R. Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

“In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” reads the movie’s official description. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”