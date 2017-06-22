Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Star Is Crushing On An MTV Cameraman

Earlier this month, MTV announced that Briana DeJesus will be joining the Teen Mom 2 cast for the upcoming season. Now, though, it sounds as if she’s gotten a little distracted during filming.

Gotta love @MTV when they bring in fine camera men into my house 😍😋 — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) June 19, 2017

That’s right. As reported by In Touch, Briana DeJesus has a crush on a Teen Mom cameraman. So much so, that she had to tweet about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When one of her followers pointed out that she might be crushing so hard because of pregnancy hormones, the 28-year-old responded, “Oh no. This man is fine asf. And I get to see his beautiful face all day today.”

While her crush is likely only that, her pregnancy is very real, as DeJesus is due to give birth within the next couple of weeks.

DeJesus was originally featured on Teen Mom 3 back in 2013.

When, in an interview, she was asked how she feels about joining the new series, DeJesus replied, “It’s a little nerve-racking because…it’s been so long [since] being on national television. None of this has hit me yet. I don’t know when it’s gonna hit me.”

Next, she was asked if she’s had any contact with any of the other moms on the show, and she said that she has.

Up Next: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo Detailing Weight Loss and Badass Workout

She explained that she has a good relationship with a couple of the girls, and then went on to say, “Leah reached out to me, so I spoke with Leah and she’s excited that I’m joining the show.”

Last, she stated that, at the time, she had yet to speak with Chelsea or Jenelle.

Hailing from Orlando, Florida originally, DeJeus was picked to star on Teen Mom 3 because she had gotten pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin II. Her daughter was born September 10, 2011, and her name is Nova Star DeJesus.

While there’s no word yet on how she will figure in with the rest of the already established cast, DeJesus is certain to bring a fresh vibe to the show.

More: Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Makes Decision To Keep Son From Ex