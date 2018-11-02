‘Teen Mom’ Star Bristol Palin’s Ex Gets Update on Legal Struggles

Bristol Palin’s former partner, Levi Johnston, is no longer in trouble with the law, with news that his former lawyer has dropped a lawsuit over unpaid bills.

Johnston’s former lawyer reportedly dropped his suit against Palin’s ex after he allegedly owed him $12,000.

According to The Blast, Johnston was sued by Alaska attorney Darryl Thompson over the work he provided during he and Palin’s child custody case over their son, Tripp. He claimed that Johnston owed a total of $12,892.50 for all his services.

At the time, Johnston and Palin went through an arduous custody battle over their son, with Bristol claiming at the time that her ex-fiance did not pay any money in child support. Johnston said at the time that legal fees from the difficult chapter in their lives cost both of them over $100,000.

The former couple eventually settled their differences in court, and their current custody agreement gives Palin primary custody of the 9-year-old boy, while Levi gets visitation.

Palin and Johnston seem to have made amends at the this point, especially considering Palin is going through her divorce from Dakota Meyer.

The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that one of the hardest parts about the divorce has been seeing Meyer cut off his relationship from stepson Tripp.

“He hasn’t reached out to Tripp and Tripp is crushed by it,” Bristol said during a recent episode of the series. “It breaks my heart.”

However, during the episode Palin admitted she was now grateful that Johnston has stepped up and become more involved in his son’s life.

“I’m thankful Tripp’s dad is doing amazing,” she said on the MTV reality series. “We’ve turned a corner.”

Palin even paid tribute to her ex in an Instagram post thanking him for taking Tripp on a hunting trip.

“So proud of my son, and super thankful for his dad and step mom for providing him with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Johnston, Tripp and a moose they killed.

Johnston and his new wife Sunny are reportedly expected to make an appearance on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which saw Palin join the main cast. Palin’s main storyline for the season has been her dealing with the aftermath of her difficult separation and divorce from Meyer.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.