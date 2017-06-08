‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Tyler Baltierra Slams His Father On Twitter

Tyler Baltierra, one of the stars of MTV’s Teen Mom OG and Reunited, aired out his frustrations with his father in a recent tweet.

I always said he taught me what NOT to do as a father, so he still taught me something lol https://t.co/MYNyz32ByH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 6, 2017

As pointed out by In Touch, the reality show star received a tweet from a fan that said: “It’s so amazing to see the kind of father you are even though yours was so in and out of your life.”

He approved of the comment and replied: “I always said he taught me what NOT to do as a father, so he still taught me something lol.”

Tyler, who is married to Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, has had a rough history with his father, Butch. He was far from an ideal father and got out of jail in 2015 to only end up back in jail late last year.

“He was doing fine, I guess, and then he missed a parole meeting and his parole officer wanted to violate him so now he’s in jail,” Tyler previously said. “He’s supposed to be off parole in 90 days. He came back from his parole meeting the week before all excited and proud of himself.”

He has detailed his past with him previously both on the show and Conquering Chaos, a book by him and Catelynn.

“Not only had my dad abandoned me for these drugs, but I had to see the cops bashing and smashing him,” he wrote.

Tyler’s followers were more than supportive about the tweeted and flooded his feed with encouraging replies.

This is exactly what I say about my parents. I’m glad to go thru what I’ve been thru to make sure my kids don’t; well worth the pain! — MamaKay (@Karabeckley) June 6, 2017

@AMH093 Amen.Although his teachings were sometimes a result of negative actions,he was still teaching.We can see he loves U — Donna Birkle (@TheBirkle) June 6, 2017

“This is exactly what I say about my parents. I’m glad to go thru what I’ve been thru to make sure my kids don’t; well worth the pain!” one user wrote.

“Although his teachings were sometimes a result of negative actions,he was still teaching,” wrote another.

Tyler and Catelynn are the relatively quiter couple in the Teen Mom OG cast. However, they still have regrets over giving their first child together up for adoption, and plan to have another child together.