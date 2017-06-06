‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout and Husband Taylor McKinney Seek Marriage Counseling

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot on Oct. 8, 2016, and the Teen Mom OG stars decided to take a trip to marriage counseling on Monday’s episode of the MTV show to help improve their communication.

“Obviously, having three kids is catching up to us,” Bookout told her friend Keelie on the show. “Eighty-five percent of the time, we’re good to go. The rest of the 15 percent, it’s hell. It’s like all of our stress and emotion and everything … we take it out on each other.”

“When the cameras leave, we’ll drink and freak out,” she said. “It’s always like, literally, the smallest things.”

Bookout and McKinney share two children together, daughter Jayde and son Maverick, and Bookout is also mom to son Bentley with ex Ryan Edwards.

Keelie suggested marriage counseling, so the couple headed to therapy where they learned a few ways to better communicate.

“All of the little things build up because neither of us ever communicate them,” Bookout told their counselor. “Then all of a sudden, we’re mad and we don’t even know why we’re mad.”

“We just get snippy with each other a lot more often,” McKinney added.

Bookout noted that her husband doesn’t have to make grand gestures to let her know he cares.

“To be honest with you, he could go the rest of our lives and never tell me ‘thank you’ or ‘you’re awesome,’ ” she said. “Just grab my ass every now and then and give me a kiss.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @macideshanebookout