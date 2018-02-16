Farrah Abraham’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Posts ‘Fetish’ Video and Fans Freak

Sophia Abraham is 8 years old and already causing a stir with her Instagram account.

The daughter of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham posted a musical.ly video on Instagram ahead of Valentine’s Day set to Selena Gomez’s sexually charged single “Fetish,” released in 2017.

Some of the lyrics for the tune include, “You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back / Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I’d do me too.”

The sight of little Sophia lip-syncing to these words infuriated many fans who felt as though her mother should have intervened, also noting how the child should not be allowed to have social media accounts in the first place.

“Don’t be like your mom. She’s enough bad we need in this world,” one user said.

“This little girl is a product of her environment and that’s so damn sad. For Sophia to be lip singing to a song with the word “fetish,” in it makes me sick! She has lived her little life for nine years with a whore of a mother, she admires her mommy and thinks it’s okay. Farrah is the most disgusting role model, I wouldn’t let her watch my dog!” another user wrote.

Others took to the comments section to defend Sophia’s post.

“She’s a little girl singing along to a damn Selena Gomez song . As if none of you have sung along to songs with questionable lyrics when you were younger and didn’t understand. It’s innocent fun. Don’t hurt yourselves trying to look too deep into it,” one user said.

This is far from the first time Farrah Abraham has been judged for her parenting choices. The reality star received backlash in January for not disciplining little Sophia while on a trip to Utah.

The reality star posted a video Friday of her and daughter Sophia getting ready to take some skiing lessons a Park City Mountain.

In the video, Abraham tells viewers how excited she is to take skiing lessons, while Sofia repeatedly throws snowballs at her mother.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments sections to criticize Abraham for not disciplining her daughter for throwing snowballs at her.

“Do parents properly discipline anymore. I would never have thrown a snow ball at my mom,” am Instagram user commented.

Another user wrote alongside the hashtag, “karma,” that it was “ironic” how her daughter is “starting to act the same way u act with your mom.”

“Sophia [definitely] secretly hates her Mom,” added another user.

Despite all the hate that has come her way over the years, Abraham insists she’s a great mom.