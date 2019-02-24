‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham’s Boutique Shuts Down, Faces Rent Lawsuit

Farrah Abraham is in trouble for breaking two commercial leases in Texas and owes over $100,000 in rent.

The Teen Mom OG alum is facing some serious political strain, as TMZ reports that her shops owes a whole lot of money. Abraham’s F&S by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Boutique are both situated in the Oaks at Lakeway Mall in Travis County, Texas. The retail space says that Abraham signed a five-year lease in 2016 for each store but stopped paying rent in September.

Business reportedly turned south for Abraham, who closed the doors on both stores in the fall. The mall claims that she simply stopped paying rent at that point, despite receiving written warnings to keep paying. The Oaks filed a lawsuit claiming that Abraham’s lawyer wrote back, saying that they have “no intentions on making any further payments under the lease agreement.”

The lease is technically linked to Abraham’s retail company. However, the reality star personally signed on as a guarantor for the agreement. Lawyers for The Oaks argue that this means she is responsible for the payments.

All told, Abraham reportedly owes the mall $101,212.50. Abraham reportedly feels that she has settled up with the The Oaks, since the company kept her deposit after she moved out in October.

Abraham has been preoccupied with other issues recently, having just left the cast of MTV‘s Ex on the Beach. The reality star stepped away from Teen Mom OG last season but was not gone from reality TV for long before she came back for the dating show.

Abraham left the series unceremoniously after getting into a fight on camera with co-star Nurys Mateo. Abraham kicked the other woman in the groin and was removed from set by security. In an exit interview, she said that the show had taught her a lesson about self-love.

“I have learned that I don’t lie to myself,” Abraham said. “I have learned that I definitely know when I’m over my exes, and people need to respect that I’ve moved on.”

“I definitely have learned that I stand up for and respect women who respect other women,” she added.

Abraham went on to address her issues with anger management over the years, saying that Ex on the Beach helped her with that.

“Controlling my anger and managing myself I have on lockdown from this experience,” she said.

Abraham has not responded to the lawsuit from the Oaks yet. She spent the weekend celebrating her daughter Sophia’s 10th birthday.