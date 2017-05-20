‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Posts Touching Tribute To Daughter Carly

Eight years ago, on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra gave up their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption, but it’s clear they still think of her often.

8 years ago 2day at 10:39 am Carly took her first breath… 8 yes she’s 8!!! This little girl has made my world! I love you Carly! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) May 18, 2017

Marking the girl’s eighth birthday, Catelynn celebrated on Twitter, “8 years ago 2day at 10:39 am Carly took her first breath… 8 yes she’s 8!!! This little girl has made my world! I love you Carly!”

Just last month, Baltierra shared some emotional adoption thoughts on social media, saying, “Adoption is complex. It’s been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed.

He continued, “It happens randomly…randomly just happened to be this morning.”

Lowell and Baltierra have been together for 12 years, having met all the way back in middle school.

They first appeared on TV when 16 and Pregnant documented their lives as they went through the drama of a teen pregnancy, and then, subsequently, the tough decision to give up their daughter for adoption.

While the couple felt it was the best thing to do for the baby, considering the living environment it would be coming into, Lowell’s mother was very opposed.

Going on to star in Teen Mom OG, Lowell and Baltierra have been through many things together, such as postpartum depression, and countless therapy sessions due to family issues, and they remain stronger than ever.

They’re even currently working on creating and launching their own clothing line.

