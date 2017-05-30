Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Speaks Out About Farrah Abraham’s Parenting

Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout does not think Farrah Abraham's behavior is "appropriate" for a television show that her kids are watching. The 25-year-old mother spoke out about her controversial co-star returning to the MTV show and gave her honest take on the situation.

"As far as the way I felt when she was returning, it's not about Farrah. I don't hold a grudge towards her. I'm not mad at her. I don't judge her, nothing like that," Maci said.

"But there's also a fine line with what I find appropriate, and I just don't think it's appropriate for my six-year-old son to be involved with some of the things that Farrah is involved with," she said.

Bookout continued by explaining that she doesn't want her eldest son, Bentley Cadence Edwards, to watch some of the risqué activities in which Farrah involves herself.

"If we're watching one scene and he's in the front yard throwing baseball and then five seconds later they are in a strip club, to me that's just not appropriate," she said. "The show is going to air on Mondays and that's going to be happening and then he has to wake up and go to school the next day with six and seven-year-olds in Kindergarten that just watched all of that happen. So it's difficult for me because I feel like my ability to make the right choices as a parent was kind of taken away from me when they decided to bring her back."

Even though Maci Bookout doesn't agree with some of Farrah's behavior, the mother of three says that she wouldn't reject befriending someone like Abraham just because of her decisions.

"I've said it in every interview today, and I think the best way to really get my point across is that, you know, my very best friend could be a stripper and do porn as long as she treats me and my family right and she's a good person," Maci said. "I don't care what she does, she is still going to be my best friend. But that doesn't mean I'm going to involve what her choice of career is with my six-year-old son or that I'm going to expose any of that to him."

When Maci Bookout isn't speaking out about Farrah Abraham, she has been opening up to speak about her ex, Ryan Edwards. Maci's former significant other has been battling drug issues, and the reality star believes that he will not get the help he needs.

Maci says that she "talked to [Ryan] about going to a treatment center" and that he "would do it."

Bookout claims that Ryan's support system is the problem. "It's everyone else around him that is too afraid to admit it," she said.

"What I'm saying is that everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health…it's all denial. They all know," she said.

While it hurts Maci to watch Ryan's destructive behavior, she says the most painful thing about her ex's issue is how it makes her eldest son feel about himself.

"Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving," she said. "He deserves to love himself."

[H/T E! News]