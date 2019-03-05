‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Cryptically Tweets About ‘Ruined’ Relationship

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently took to Twitter to cryptically tweet about a “ruined” relationship.

In the post Lowry wrote, “I hope you ruined this s— for a reason, I hope you happy.”

While on the surface it seems that this would be a direct message regarding a significant other, it is actually a lyric from the song “Baby Blue,” by rappers Action Bronson and Chance the Rapper.

I hope you ruined this shit for a reason, I hope you happy — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2019

Notably, Lowry spoke about her love life earlier this year while appearing on the Watch With Us podcast, saying that she doesn’t “go out on dates or date new people ever.”

She later went on to joke about marrying her ex, Chris Lopez, before adding that she was just “kidding.”

“I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense,” she added. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” Lowry continued. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

“Also, he kind of wants to be self-made. I don’t think any real man wants to hear, ‘You have what you have because of Teen Mom,’ especially because he wasn’t a teen parent,” she also shared. “He’s about to be 25. It just doesn’t really, I guess, he doesn’t want to be part of it for those reasons.”

Cutting off all the dead ends & im not only referring to my hair 😌 pic.twitter.com/nRu7x1KCI1 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2019

Lowry also recently opened about her dating life on MTV’s new dating show, Game of Clones.

“I’m a horrible judge of character, so usually my heart and feelings are already invested when I’m already involved with the person. So this time, I’m glad I don’t have a choice, because now I can’t go against my better judgement,” she said, after cutting lookalikes of rapper Quavo, who she has had a celebrity crush on for some time.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, and Game of Clones airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.