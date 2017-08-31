Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Probably Won’t Be Featured on 'Teen Mom 2'

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child but fans of the MTV series shouldn't expect to see much from her newest baby daddy, Chris Lopez. The 25-year-old expectant mother is no longer romantically involved with Lopez and it likely will not be appearing on the upcoming season.

"He doesn't want to be on the show. He doesn't want his name on the show," Lowry told her friend in a promo for the season premiere, which was obtained by Radar Online. "He doesn't want his other h*es to know about me!"

Later in the clip, Lowry says in front of her ex and first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, that the situation is "not solid" and she "[doesn't] want to discuss any of it on TV."

Previous reports claimed that Lowry's relationship with Lopez ended "badly" when he was slacking on his fatherly duties.

"Things ended pretty badly," a source said to Hollywood Life. "He's been a real ass to her, and has made it clear he doesn't want anything to do with the baby. Kailyn's hoping he will change his mind when the baby arrives — she doesn't care about the financial side of things."

Because Lowry has been disappointed by Lopez, she has reportedly been having a change of perspective in regards to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

"One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi," the source said. "The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi he's always an amazing dad."

Lowry is beginning to appreciate the way that Marroquin has always been involved in both Lincoln and Isaac's lives.

"The way he looks after the boys and is just so involved in their lives is pretty amazing," the insider said. "He's been so supportive lately, more supportive than Chris that's for sure. It's got her feel pretty mixed up, and of course, with her hormones running extra high, all her feelings are magnified."