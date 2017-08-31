‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Shares Snap of Her Road to MTV Video Music Awards

Attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, MTV’s own, Jenelle Evans is showing she celebrates date night in style with her beau, David Eason

Date night with my love! A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star officially hit the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood. The mom of three wore a colorful bustier top with a voluminous black skirt, showing off her curves. The gown known as the Sherri Hill gown was made by Camille of Wilmington.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The designer took to social media to share an image of Evans with Eason.

The MTV personality, who came fresh off a New York trip with her family got ready for the star-studded event, giving E! News an exclusive look at her journey to the show.

From her go-to lipstick to her meal of choice before a three-hour award show, Evans gave fans a glimpse into her preparations, check out the images only at E! News.