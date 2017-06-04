Farrah Abraham Sports Bizarre Sunglasses And Blonde Hair While Clearly Posing For The Camera

Reality personality Farrah Abraham headed to New York City last week, rocking long blonde locks and sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses to celebrate the summer weather. You can see photos of her ensemble by heading over to the Daily Mail.

When the 26-year-old spotted photographers, she couldn’t help but give them some of her best poses, flashing a big grin while cozying up to her daughter Sophia.

Sophia carried a big skateboard with her, clearly hoping to start shredding the sidewalk, while Farrah carried two bouquets of flowers and a shopping bag from Barami.

The two were in New York City to celebrate Farrah’s birthday, which occurred last week. Saturday evening saw Abraham celebrating the occasion at a swanky night club.

Audiences initially met Abraham when she appeared on an episode of 16 & Pregnant, going on to star in multiple variations of Teen Mom. Following her stint on the MTV reality series, Abraham was willing to do whatever was necessary to remain relevant and in the public eye, starring in the pornographic films Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom and Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.

During a recent installment of Teen Mom OG: The After Show, Abraham revealed of those adult films, “It’s made it interesting, I’ll tell you that,” adding, “It helped me really channel in what a lot of men are about and really try to find somebody who’s more together than most men.”

“My therapist in the past said I don’t pay attention to who I am dating,” she explained of her love life, “And that gets me into bad relationships.”

Abraham might have met her match with her on-again-off-again beau Simon Saran, who recently posted a photo of the two on Twitter that appears to mark a significant occasion. Some users even thought they could spot a ring box in Saran’s pocket, possibly signaling their engagement.

Another Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood, recently mentioned the possibility of following in Farrah’s footsteps and starring in a sex tape, causing Abraham to mock her.

Farrah explained, “As Amber has enough mental issues and body issues, I doubt doing a sex tape at [27] is in the right direction. Her surgery didn’t work. Good luck to Vivid (Entertainment) and Matt and Amber, as I see all their drama and fake set up press is really not entertaining and cries to wish they were famous.”

