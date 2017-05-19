‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Calls off Her Wedding

Uh-oh, it looks like a Fall trip down the aisle is now out of the cards for Teen Mom star Amber Portwood.

According to PEOPLE, the MTV star has called off her October wedding, though she continues to live and film with her controversial fiancé, Matt Baier.

A source close to the situation tells the magazine that Portwood wants to continue to work on the relationship though things have been rocky between the two of them for the last couple of years.

Recently on the hit show, Portwood broke down while trying on wedding gowns.

“We’ve just been through a lot these past few years, [and] that has really shut me down from the wedding,” she explained to an MTV producer, adding that she doesn’t trust Baier and that her depression was caused by him.

She continued, saying, “When you put your trust in somebody … that’s what a relationship is built on. You get to a good place in life, and you can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other. That’s what messes up everything.”

After rumors circulated last month that Portwood had abused Baier, both Portwood and Baier took to social media to dispel the rumors.

This isn’t the first time these two have called off the nuptials, either. Their original wedding date in August of 2016 was postponed when Portwood discovered some of Baier’s past mistakes.

Will these two ever get their happily ever after, or is this relationship headed for splitsville sooner than anyone thought?