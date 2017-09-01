‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Vacationing With Family

Reality star, Kailyn Lowry is soaking up the sun with her two boys and showing off an adorable baby bump in the process.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

After graduating in May, the MTV star is taking time off to bask in the love of her two sons before welcoming her third child with what fans might deem as an early babymoon.

Kicking off summer the best way she knows how, the 25-year-old made the trip down to St. Thomas with her two sons, Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

Hitting up the beautiful crystal clear waters of the gateway isle of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, the area is known to be perfect for beaches and snorkeling.

Taking to Instagram to share her sweet summer adventures with fans, Lowry snapped a photo of the three of them with the caption, “Coki beach [and] the people were so good to us! Needless to say, the kids are so happy [and] tired out.”

The expectant mother also shared a loving photograph of herself cradling her bump while rocking a sleek black and white bikini.

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

“Baby Lo [and] I are in St. Thomas!” she captioned. “No filter needed.”

Lowry also shared several snapshots of her sons enjoying their summertime vacation, including snorkeling, checking out the local wildlife and an adorable photo of her two boys, all smiles and clearly having the time of their life!

