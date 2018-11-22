‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Says Relationship With Kailyn Lowry ‘Isn’t Necessary’

Javi Marroquin’s girlfriend Lauren Comeau opened up about acting as a stepmother to his son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, and how she co-parented with the Teen Mom 2 star.

While the new mom said that having a good relationship Lowry was not necessarily a priority, she also said that things have been going well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A direct relationship with her, I don’t now if that’s necessary,” Comeau told Radar Online. “But to be able to all be together for the kids’ sake, hopefully we’ll get there.”

Marroquin admitted during the conversation that co-parenting with his ex-wife has been going well lately.

“We’re working, communicating and making sure things get done,” Marroquin told the outlet.

The couple recently welcomed their first son together, Eli Joseph, on Nov. 15. Marroquin revealed that Lowry sent Comeau well wishes before she gave birth.

“She shot me a text and said congrats,” Marroquin said. “I told her Lauren was getting induced. She did tell me to tell her good luck.”

Lowry and Marroquin had a tumultuous split after they accused each other of cheating while he was deployed in the Air Force. Marroquin first announced he and his girlfriend welcomed the baby boy on Nov. 15.

“Mom and baby are doing great. It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room,” Marroquin told Radar.

Lowry offered a quick “Congrats!” to the new parents on Twitter on the day of Eli’s birth as well.

Despite being on good terms, Marroquin told the outlet he is not interested in being in the lives of the fathers of Lowry’s other kids.

“Families are growing and everyone is going their separate ways,” Marroquin said. “We do different things when it’s our week. We don’t need to all be together. But who knows what the future is going to be like.”

Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, who dated Marroquin shortly before he got together with Comeau, wished the couple happiness after they announced the pregnancy back in May.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus said. “I don’t wish it was my baby… All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Since then, DeJesus sent messages of support on social media to the new parents, while also sending cryptic messages about how close after their breakup he and Comeau started dating, later announcing they were expecting.