‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Briana DeJesus Reacts to Jenelle Evans’ Disturbing 911 Phone Call

Briana De Jesus is breaking her silence following co-star Jenelle Evans‘ disturbing 911 call.

The Teen Mom 2 star reacted to Evans accusing husband David Eason of assault after she was hospitalized.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow that phone call,” DeJesus reacted in a since deleted tweet Friday, first reported by Us Weekly. A fan responded to the message asking her if she had reached out to Evans, DeJesus replied: “Of course.”

In the shocking 911 call, Evans claimed her husband pinned her down to the ground at their North Carolina home on Saturday, Oct. 13 because he “was drinking.”

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” she is heard telling the operation while sobbing in the audio. “I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

The reality star was taken to the hospital following the incident after two officers responded to the call at her home for an alleged assault. The cops reportedly advised Evans of the “the legal action she could take” before she was transported to the hospital. Evans opted not to file a police report and no arrests were made.

The mother of three broke her silence on the alleged assault Friday afternoon to E! News, claiming the whole thing was just a drunken misunderstanding.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” she told the outlet. “Everything is great… We are totally fine.”

“We are feeling fine,” she added. “Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Despite claims from her rep that Eason had merely taken a fall while hosting a bonfire in her property. However, a source told Us Weekly that Eason “attacked [Evans] in front of everyone and they fell to the ground” on Saturday night.

Evans deleted her Twitter shortly after the incident.

The incident happened a few days after Evans underwent two sinus surgeries to correct a deviated septum and to help her breathe better. Before deleting her Twitter account, Evans wrote she had a septoblasty and a balloon sinuplasty.

She denied claims that she had also gotten some plastic surgery done at the time, writing that the procedures were performed by an ear, nose and throat doctor. She wrote that the recovery was “rough” but that she was looking forward to the new benefits post-surgery.

Evans and Eason married in October 2017. He has not commented on the incident though he has remained active on his Instagram.