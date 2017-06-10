‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored Girlfriend Will Be In Delivery Room

The once rumored girlfriend to Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry is expected to be in the delivery room when the reality TV star gives birth to her third child.

“I hope to make it there for the delivery,” Becky Hayter said on Kailyn’s blog Wednesday in a Q&A session with fans, adding the childbirth “won’t be filmed.”

When asked if the baby would have Becky’s last name, Becky jokingly said, “Yes, the baby will be a Hayter .. just kidding.”

The relationship between Kailyn and Becky has been one that’s intrigued and sometimes confused fans of the MTV show, as the two were seen kissing a year ago in a shot Kailyn uploaded to social media from a Pride event in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Then in other shots she posed with Becky and used the phrases “My girl” and “Girlfriend status.”

Girlfriend status 😌 #asburyparkpride @hayter25 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 5, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

Nonetheless, Kailyn a month later told TheRealMRHousewife.com the two were “just friends” and that they were “not in a romantic relationship at all.”

Becky echoed similar sentiments during her chat with fans Wednesday, as she said Kaitlyn, who was first seen on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, “wishes” they were dating and hooking up; and that she has a saintly girlfriend named Leah.

Meanwhile, Kailyn revealed on her Twitter account last month that the father of her third child is her one-time boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Unlike Becky, Lopez is not expected to be on hand when the baby is born.

According to reports, the two went their separate ways when the relationship started to fizzle out.