‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Holding up Ex’s Tell-All Book

Teen Mom 2 regular Javi Marroquin has been developing a tell-all memoir, which is set to include intimate details about his time with Kailyn Lowry.

However Lowry, who is the mother of his son Lincoln, hasn’t signed off on some of the book’s content.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The book is coming,” Marroquin told Radar. “There are things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She’s obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That’s the delay right now.”

“As soon as Kail and I can come to an equal compromise, hopefully we can keep pressing on it.”

The book is titled Heartlessly Hustled and is said to give Marroquin’s account of some the events discussed in Lowry’s book Hustle & Heart. There’s no planned release date yet, but one should be announced when the exes come to an agreement.

“I’ve been working on this book for a while,” Marroquin previously told the outlet. “Regardless of what’s in my book Kail knows it’s behind us and my story won’t change.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.

