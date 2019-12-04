‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Reveals to Fans Via DM He’s ‘Nicer’ Than Ex Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason is not shying away speaking candidly about his ex, Jenelle Evans, with the former reality TV star going so far as to tell to fans via direct messages that he’s “nicer” than her. On Tuesday, a Twitter user tweeted out screenshots of a conversation with Eason that appears to have taken place on Instagram. Among his comments, Eason states he is “probably one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” and that the only time he comes across rude is when people are “prying into [his] personal business.”

“I give out the energy in which I receive, come at me sideways and you will probably leave sideways. Come at me normal and that’s what it will be,” he went on to say, adding, “Ask anyone who has ever approached me, I’m 1000 times nicer than Jenelle.”

“It seems like you believe everything you hear, trust me you will be blown out of the water when you find out the truth about me,” he continued.

Eason and Evans split back in October, with Evans taking to social media to reveal that she’d left Eason and was planning to file for divorce.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote in her statement. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Evans later revealed that the kids and her had “moved away from David,” adding how “nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

