‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Threatens Chelsea Houska’s Father

David Eason threatened his wife Jenelle Evans‘ co-star Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy, in a series of intimidated Instagram videos on Wednesday.

The comments seem to have been inspired by the father of the reality star making his own comments on social media about the latest incident between Eason and Evans.

“Mr. Randy, I’m going to ask you a question, punk,” Eason said in since-deleted videos, as first reported by Us Weekly. “When was the last time you had your jaw realigned? Hey punk, huh? You need to get straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist’s office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw.”

In a second video featuring Eason’s face covered with a bandana, he accused Randy of “talking s—” about him.

“So you trying to tell me, that some grown ass man, who is supposedly happy in his life, he’s got to keep talking s— about me? Why though?” he added. “Maybe you don’t got enough people coming in to your dentist office?”

“Does this flag offend you?” Eason, who was recently criticized for posting a photo on Instagram where he was wearing a Confederate flag, said in a third video. “Because you know what it means, I’ve got guns, don’t f— with me. And I’ve got vicious dog.”

The messages from Eason’s Instagram had fans talking on the comments section, given that it was likely a response to the dentist’s comments on a video posted by Jenelle Evans on Monday.

“Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong!” Evans said in a Snapchat video shared by a Twitter user, addressing rumors about the latest incident with Eason that ended with her being hospitalized. “If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.”

Randy, a dentist himself, took to the comments section of that video, writing: “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.”

His comments are likely a reference to Evans accusing Eason of attacking her at their home in North Carolina two weeks ago.

After a disturbing 9-1-1 call surfaced where Evans claimed to have been attacked by her husband when he was drunk, and police responding to the home.

Evans later released a video saying that she was fine, and the whole thing had been a drunken misunderstanding.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine,” Evans said in a YouTube video released on October 25. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Randy Houska has not replied to Eason’s threats publicly so far.