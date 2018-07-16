Taylor Swift Wows Fans With Reaction to Major Concert Malfunction

Taylor Swift was performing in Philadelphia on Saturday night when the singer suffered a concert malfunction that has befallen many a pop star before her when the flying platform she was on didn’t exactly do what it was supposed to, leaving Swift stranded as she attempted to figure out her next move.

The 28-year-old was performing her song “Delicate” while standing on a flying platform resembling a light up basket, which was supposed to bring her across the audience to a smaller stage on the other side of the stadium. Instead, Swift was simply moved up and down as she sang, though she carried on like a true professional.

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she told the crowd at one point during the song.

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air… @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

After finishing her performance, Swift explained what was happening, telling the crowd, “I feel like it’s really important to be honest with friends…”

Taylor getting stuck and not knowing how to get to B stage (AKA being the cutest human ever) more clips to follow! #reptourPhilly @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/v3COq68RuG — Meg // FRIDAY THE 13TH (@MegNFry) July 15, 2018

“What you just saw was me going like, straight up and down in the sparkly basket,” she continued. “It was supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. So uh, I’m just gonna figure out what to do next. I’m somehow gonna figure out how to get over there. So what happens now is basically like, I’m just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next. I might just walk.”

During this interval, the tech crew was speaking to Swift in her ear, but the only way for her to answer them was to do so out loud.

To make the most of the potentially awkward moment, Swift entertained the crowd with an acapella version of one of her very first singles, “Our Song.”

TFW you get stuck on stage with no instructions and casually break out into “Our Song” a capella 😭💕 #repTourPhilly #reptourphiladelphia @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/RnP3mXqPw7 — Alexandra D’Aluisio (@allydaluisio) July 15, 2018

Swift recently had another notable concert moment during her meet-and-greet in Philadelphia on Friday when two fans got engaged in front of her.

The singer shared a series of photos of the moment on Instagram that see a shocked Swift standing by as the proposal goes down.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then….. 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #thirdwheel,” she wrote.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin / TAS18