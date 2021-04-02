Taylor Swift Teases Fans With Cryptic Video From the Vault: 'Happy Decoding'

✖

Taylor Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs for her fans and while she's never been shy about giving them just enough information, she still manages to keep them on their toes. The pop singer did it again after sharing a coded video on Twitter and captioned it with, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

Swift fans immediately flooded the comment section in an attempt to figure out what clues she's giving this time. Only time will tell if any of the guesses are accurate. One person detailed, "OK, things to know... 'bye' and 'you' are both in here, but just backwards. Which made me think the letters were just scrambled. but 'RM' isn't anything scrambled. Which made me think cypher. But 'Genaurift' seems to readable for your average substitution cypher." Someone else joked, "Here's the words someone smart figure it out." Another fan guessed she may be combining forces with country music star Keith Urban. "Okay so we have YAOM featuring MM Mr Perfectly Fine One song featuring Keith Urban."

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

A number of other fans dove into her comments in an attempt to figure out the message she is trying to send. Several took pictures of their notepads with various words on them, while others added in clues from the past and based them on what they're seeing now. Again, only time will tell who's really on to something.

Recently, Swift announced she would be re-releasing her sophomore album, Fearless, as part of her decision to re-record her first six albums, she shared that the new version would include six new songs "From the Vault." The singer said she would be releasing the first of those new songs on Thursday, recruiting Maren Morris for the previously unheard "You All Over Me (From The Vault)." "One thing I've been loving about these From the Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Swift said on Twitter.

"I'm really excited to have [Maren Morris] singing background vocals on this song!!" She added. "You All Over Me" was co-written with Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner. Needless to say, fans are excited about what's coming next.