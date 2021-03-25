Taylor Swift Taps Maren Morris for First Unreleased Song From 'Fearless'

✖

When Taylor Swift announced that she would be re-releasing her sophomore album, Fearless, as part of her decision to re-record her first five albums, she shared that the new version would include six new songs "From the Vault." On Wednesday, Swift announced that she would be releasing the first of those new songs at midnight on Thursday, recruiting Maren Morris for the previously unheard "You All Over Me (From The Vault)."

"One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Swift shared on Twitter alongside a photo of herself and Morris rehearsing on stage for the Arlington, Texas date of Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. "I’m really excited to have [Maren Morris] singing background vocals on this song!!" She added that "You All Over Me" was co-written with Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner.

HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). pic.twitter.com/0GdNXHvPM0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

Morris replied to Swift's tweet and wrote, "Too early for [champagne]?" Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9 and will feature re-recordings of 20 songs from Fearless, as well as six new "From the Vault" tracks. Swift released the first song from the project, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," in February, and the song gave the 31-year-old her first No. 1 debut on the Hot Country Songs chart.

"When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," Swift wrote in a note to fans announcing the album's release. "This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you."

"Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth," she continued. "It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies."