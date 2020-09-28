Shots Fired Near Taylor Swift's New York Home During Attempted Robbery

✖

Shots were reportedly fired outside a townhouse Taylor Swift owns in New York's Tribeca neighborhood during an attempted armed robbery at a nearby shop. It was the second shooting on the block in a month, sources and witnesses told the New York Post. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The robbery happened at Patron of New York, a sneaker store at 151 Franklin Street just after 5 p.m. ET Sunday. The store is located right next to Swift's home. Police told the Post there were four shots fired and no one was hit. "Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out," a waiter at the Tamarind Tribeca restaurant on Hudson Street told the Post. The waiter said they saw people run from the scene. "They look scared and jumped into a car," the waiter said.

Another local resident said it was the second shooting on the block in a month. “It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” the resident said. “It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time.” Three suspects fled the scene, with two wearing blue jeans and white shirts, police said. The third suspect wore blue jeans and a blue shirt. The Post did not report if Swift was at the home at the time.

Swift bought the townhouse for $18 million in 2017 and owns three more apartments nearby. She spent a combined $47.7 million on the properties, the Post reported in 2018. In January 2019, Swift won a lawsuit filed by the Manhattan real estate broker who worked on the 2017 sale. The broker claimed Swift failed to pay a $1.08 million commission.

Swift recently released her new studio album, Folklore, written and recorded while she was isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she made her return to the country music world by performing the song "Betty" from the album during the Academy of Country Music Awards. The song debuted in the sixth spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The singer released Folklore without any announcement beforehand, and it came just 11 months after Lover was released. The new record was produced by Swift with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff and features a collaboration with Bon Iver. "Cardigan" and "Exile" have also been released as singles.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote on Instagram in July. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."